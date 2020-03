It’s true, the new business casual for many Washingtonians this week has been a mix comfy pants, hoodies, and basically anything that stretches. And while it’s been nice to swap out our typical work clothes for something more comfortable, for some, a week of stretchy pants makes it hard to feel productive. To switch it up, Old Town Boutique District, and in part stylist Marisa Gonzalez of Mint Condition, has partnered with stylist Ali Hellmuth for the #GetDressed challenge . The idea is to inspire Washingtonians to swap their WFH loungewear for something that makes them feel “productive, authentic, and beautiful.”