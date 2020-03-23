About Coronavirus 2020
It’s true, the new business casual for many Washingtonians this week has been a mix comfy pants, hoodies, and basically anything that stretches. And while it’s been nice to swap out our typical work clothes for something more comfortable, for some, a week of stretchy pants makes it hard to feel productive. To switch it up, Old Town Boutique District, and in part stylist Marisa Gonzalez of Mint Condition, has partnered with stylist Ali Hellmuth for the #GetDressed challenge. The idea is to inspire Washingtonians to swap their WFH loungewear for something that makes them feel “productive, authentic, and beautiful.”
Below are the details of the two-week challenge.
The #GETDRESSED challenge starts today, Monday, March 23rd and it’ll run for two weeks. The challenge is meant to promote productivity and positivity. Here’s how it works:
- Participants will post their outfits on their Instagram stories and tag the boutiques/businesses, @alhstyle @styleamg and @otboutiques with the hashtag, #getdressed.
- Everyday will be a new challenge.
- Gift cards will be given to winning participants with the best outfit and chosen by local businesses.
Week 1 Challenge: Mood-Based Dressing
- Monday: Strong
- Tuesday: Authentic
- Wednesday: Smart
- Thursday: Happy
- Friday: Sexy
Week 2 Challenge: Out-of-the-Box Challenges
- Monday: Have your child, partner or bestie pick out your outfit
- Tuesday: Coordinate outfits with your child, dog, partner or bestie
- Wednesday: Style your most recent spring purchase
- Thursday: Style the same item in a different way
- Friday: Get dressed for date night, family night or Facetime happy hour with pals