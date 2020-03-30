Things to Do

“Captain Underpants” Writer/Illustrator Dav Pilkey Will Host Virtual Drawing Classes, Readings, and More

Written by
| Published on
Dan Pilkey draws his character Dog Man for students at the Library of Congress in October 2019. Photograph by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The Library of Congress is collaborating with Captain Underpants author and illustrator Dav Pilkey to create weekly videos for kids (and adults!) who might want to try their hand at drawing while we’re social distancing at home.

Starting Wednesday April 1, the Library will release videos and other downloadable activities on its website and social media feeds. The content is free and accessible to the public. Activities include tips for creating your own characters or acting out scenes from Dog Man, which is part of the Underpants universe and focuses on a half-man, half-dog police officer.

On Friday mornings at 8 AM, Pilkey will release new videos with drawing demonstrations, reading aloud, and more. Hopefully this means you’ll hear Pilkey himself sing out Captain Underpants’ catchphrase, “Tra la laaaa!”

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day