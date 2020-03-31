These Local Bridal Salons Are Offering Virtual Dress-Shopping Appointments



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Wedding dress shopping from home? These bridal boutiques are offering virtual appointments for brides who want to practice social distancing and also say ‘yes’ to the dress.

Lovely Bride DC

How to set it up: 1. Visit their website and create a wishlist of dresses. 2. Email them at dc@lovelybride.com or click the appointment icon on lovelybride.com to book an appointment.

At the appointment: “In your video appointment, we’ll go over the designers and the styles that fit your wedding vision, and we’ll also give you more details on your favorites,” they say on their “Virtual Appointments” Instagram highlight tutorial. They’ll show you videos and photos, and discuss sizing of your favorites to help you narrow it down to a top favorite. Appointments are slated for 45 minutes.

From there: Lovely Bride will ship your favorite to you for a try-on. If you love it, you’ll have a follow-up video consultation during which your consultant will measure you, and place your order. If you’d like, you can even set up a ‘celebration’ appointment for this summer to share the try-on experience with your crew.

Designers they carry include (but are not limited to): Jenny Yoo, Marchesa Notte, Sarah Seven, Suzanne Neville, Theia Couture, Watters, Willowby. See their website for a full list.

The Bridal Room

How to set it up: Online or by phone at 571-620-7743. “Once the bride makes the appointment, she will be contacted by the stylist to go over a questionnaire to get an idea of her style, budget, and timeline.”

At the appointment: The appointment itself will last 75 minutes, “or longer if the bride needs more time,” and be conducted via Zoom or Facetime video calling (brides are encouraged to have two to three friends or family members join the call.) During the appointment, the stylist will show the bride gowns on mannequins to discuss fit, fabric, colors, etc.

From there: “Once a bride narrows down her top choices, she can request in-home try-on. The stylist will get those favorite dresses ready for curbside pickup or shipping.” Each box will include measuring tape, clips, and instructions of how to try-on and clip gowns. Each at-home try-on will include another virtual appointment so the stylist can walk them through the try-on at home. There will be a per-gown fee for the in-home try-one, but it will be credited back if they order a dress; if they choose not to purchase any of the gowns, they’ll forfeit the deposit for one gown and the rest will be refunded.

Designers they carry include (but are not limited to): Kelly Faetanini, Blush by Haley Paige, Essence of Australia. See their website for a full list.

Zoya’s Atelier

How to set it up: Visit the contact section their website.

At the appointment: During a 30-minute Zoom video call, brides get a tour of the the bridal salon, and discuss with a consultant the details of their wedding and gown search. Consultants will show them in-store gown options and designers, and answer questions about timelines, deliveries, and customization. Brides are welcome to send photos and links to Pinterest boards ahead of the appointment.

From there: In-home try-ons are not available at this time, so consultants will discuss options for setting up future appointments. “We know that nothing beats the experience of coming into the Atelier, but whilst we are temporarily unable to offer our real life appointments, our virtual appointments allow our brides to feel informed, excited and ready for when they can have their regular appointments, celebrate with their family and friends, and say yes to their dress!”

Designers they carry include (but are not limited to): Suzanne Neville, Jenny Packham, Sottero & Midgley, Jimmy Choo, and Amsale Nouvelle

Soliloquy Bridal Couture

How to set it up: Visit their website to request a virtual appointment.

At the appointment: Appointments will be schedule for 30 to 45 minutes. “During a virtual appointment, we will discuss dress styles, fabrics, silhouettes, and other styling considerations. In preparation, a bride should spend some time viewing our website, Pinterest, and other sites to get an idea of what they think they want.”

From there: At this time, Soliloquy does not offer at-home try-ons, so brides and their consultants will discuss timelines and decide whether orders should be placed without a try-on. For brides that would like to place their orders, Soliloquy will assist with virtual measuring, including an instructional video. Otherwise, clients can return at a later date for measurements and ordering.

Designers they carry include: Soliloquy is a Barbara Kavchok flagship

Join the conversation!