8 Fun Food Happenings Around DC This Week

Here’s some happy news for a change: carb favorite Call Your Mother will open a second deli on Capitol Hill this Wednesday. The menu is limited to bagels and schmears to start and sandwiches will launch next week.

Kaz Sushi Bistro has a big birthday this week: 21. To celebrate, chef Kaz Okochi is offering a 21-percent discount on all take-out and delivery orders via a variety of platforms, as well as 21-percent off all sake and Japanese beers (alcohol is pickup only). The offer runs through Thursday.

Just as many restaurants are now doubling as grocery stores, caterers are pivoting as well. Occasions Caterers is launching a “mobile market” this Thursday. Think of it as a drive-through farmers market with vegetable and dairy boxes from local farms like Polyface and Mount Crawford Creamery ($33 to $54) plus a variety of prepared foods, beer, and wine. The mobile markets will circulate in a variety of DC and Maryland neighborhoods on Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward (check the schedule here). Note that all orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Join chef Jennifer Jones of Cosmopolitan Plated for a free weekly cooking series, “tips for cooking at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.” Zoom classes cover easy homemade meals such as snacks and appetizers. Register in advance for the Wednesday and Thursday courses here.

Latin hotspot Seven Reasons is celebrating its one year anniversary on Saturday with a Zoom party from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. For the full experience, diners can order pickup or delivery and then log in to watch the kitchen in action while a projector displays the Zoom gathering in the dining room.

Former Spoken English chef Matt Crowley is launching a pop-up sandwich and booze shop out of Room 11, Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes a bunch of veggie sandos like an eggplant muffaletta and grilled cheese alongside Cubans and ice cream sandwiches. Round it out with beer or wine (25-percent off) and bottled cocktails. Orders and pre-orders available online.

Got yeast? Park View pizza shop Sonny’s hosts weekly virtual baking classes lead by baker Hannah Wolfman-Arent. The online courses on Saturdays and Sundays will mostly focus on bread; themes include how to make a loaf with limited ingredients or DIY bagels. You can sign up here. All courses can be purchased with a sliding scale donation to staff relief funds at Sonny’s or sister spot Colony Club.

Last week: everyone baking sourdough. This week: everyone making pizza. A bunch of restaurants are packaging pizza kits so you can make a delicious pie at home. Grab dough and all the margherita fixings from Centrolina, which offers a kit for two ($15) for pickup or delivery. Nicoletta is doing a two-person delivery package that includes the signature three-day fermented dough, sauce, cheese, and Caesar salads ($35, plus extra for meat and veggie toppings). Meanwhile, All-Purpose‘s boxes for two include dough, sauce, cheese, fresh basil, and a link to chef Mike Friedman‘s YouTube pizza tips (available for pickup in Shaw and Navy Yard).

