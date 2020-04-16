Want Fresh, Local Food Delivered? Try These Great DC-Area CSAs

Safe access to fresh, high quality food is a topic on a lot of people’s minds these days, and local CSA (“community supported agriculture”) deliveries are a great way to go. The following organizations work with a network of local and/or organic farms and artisans to put together packages of seasonal produce, greens, herbs, flowers, meats, dairy, breads, and more. Some require a weeks-long subscription, while others are more flexible, offering customizable online shopping and one-time deliveries.

All of the following are established CSAs, but they’re not the only ones in the game. Many restaurants are now doubling as grocery stores during the health crisis, and are connecting their favorite local purveyors with customers via CSA boxes (see below). A large number of individual farms also offer CSAs; Local Harvest has a helpful directory for the many options.

As farmers markets adjust to new health and social distancing measures, you’ll also find many farm stands like Spring Valley or New Morning Farm accepting online pre-orders with ingredient kits, CSA-like packaging for produce, and even deliveries outside the market.

Little Farm Stand

Delivery areas: DC, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac

This popular CSA checks lots of healthy boxes: organic, vegan, and non-GMO. In addition to a bounty of veggies, fruits, mushrooms, and herbs, you can add locally made tofu, honey, and preserves. The program is also flexible—customers pick and choose what they want in deliveries. Spring and summer CSAs run May 30 through August 29; the seven week programs are $325 each with free delivery.

Washington’s Green Grocery

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

This is a great option for CSA commitment-phobes. There’s no weeks-long subscription, you can customize boxes from a network of local and/or organic farms, and make changes up until 48 hours prior to delivery. In addition to farm boxes with produce, meats, flour, and dairy, shoppers can opt for groceries and meal kits.

From the Farmer

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

Can’t get to the farmer’s market? This company draws from multiple local and organic farms (and half of every dollar goes towards the producers). You can purchase—and customize—specific farm boxes like a fruit or vegetable bundle alongside bread, coffee, dairy, eggs, and meal kits. A number of well-known local businesses participate, including Lyon Bakery, South Mountain Creamery, and Tuscarora Organic.

4P Foods

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

Pick between a dairy bag, produce bag, and protein bag (or grab all three), which are filled with items from local farms and producers like Papa Weaver Pork, Polyface Farm, and Wayside Produce. The company also donates one bag of food for every ten orders to a food bank or YMCA Capital View.

Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op

Multiple pickup locations in DC, MD, and VA

This cooperative of organic family farms in Lancaster, Pennsylvania includes 100-plus growers and producers. Customers can pick between shares of fruit, meat, chicken, eggs, bread, cheese, and more. The summer CSA starts April 27 and runs for 27 weeks (prices vary). Customers can pick from a large selection of pickup locations.

Cultivate the City

Pickup and delivery at select DC locations

Looking to eat and do good? This H Street urban farm works with several local nonprofits and schools to grow fruits, herbs, and vegetables. Part of the CSAs go towards funding youth gardening programs, and any excess produce is donated to food banks.

Restaurant CSAs

All-Purpose

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

In addition to pizzas and pizza kits, the popular Shaw and Navy Yard restaurants are selling CSA boxes from Earth n Eats Farm with items like duck eggs, milk, produce, and dried beans (available for pickup only).

The Pub and the People General Store

1648 North Capitol St., NW

This gastropub still offers a food and alcohol takeout menu, but it has also turned into a grocery with pantry items and CSA boxes that are available for pickup on Sundays from 5 to 8 PM. Sister restaurant Present Company Public House (438 Massachusetts Ave., NW) is also selling CSAs along with quarantine-friendly recipe ideas from chef Lincoln Fuge.

Soupergirl

314 Carroll St., NW

The vegan soup business, a fixture at FreshFarm markets, has partnered with Spring Valley Farm in West Virginia to deliver boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables alongside their salads and ready-to-heat soups. The $35 bundles, available for delivery only on Tuesdays or Fridays, include seasonal items like spinach, salad greens, apples, asparagus, and ramps. Soupergirl is also offering a 15 percent discount on all orders through the health crisis (use code “Community15”).

Via Sophia

1001 14th St., NW

Chef Colin Clark is connecting one of his favorite local purveyors, Earth n Eats, with consumers. You can order several boxes from the Pennsylvania farm for pickup at the Hamilton Hotel osteria on Tuesdays and Fridays. Options include a “spring survival” package ($25) with pullet eggs, goat cheese, milk, greens, radishes, and tomatoes, or a “root survival” version with potatoes and artichokes.

Walters CSA

10 N St., SE

The CSA arm of this Navy Yard sports bar lets customers order boxes of groceries for pickup. Look for fresh produce bundles ($40) and a la carte portions of meat, fish, eggs, bread, fruits and veggies, and more. There are also prepared foods and alcohol.

