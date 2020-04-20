Design & Home  |  Shopping  |  Things to Do

Salt & Sundry and Other Retailers Are Hosting a Virtual Small Business Saturday on April 25

Spend $100 or more at any of the participating spots, and you’ll get a $10 gift card.

Goods from Appointed, a DC-based paper company participating in the virtual Small Business Saturday. Photo courtesy of Edens.
While the closure of non-essential storefronts has affected local retailers and small business owners, you can do something to help: shop local.

Spearheaded by DC jeweler Mallory Shelter of Shelter, a group of small business owners and retailers in the DC area have come together to host a Small Business Saturday April 25. All groups participating in the virtual event have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, whether that means shuttering their storefronts or shifting operations. Meanwhile, they still have to pay overhead and operating costs.

That’s where you come in: The group is encouraging folks to spread the word about shopping local on April 25, and if you spend $100 or more at any of the participating spots, you’ll get a $10 gift card to one of them.

Participating retailers—the majority of which are women-owned—include Salt & Sundry, Shop Made in DC, She Loves Me, Ivy Wild, Politics & Prose, the Outrage, Underbares, Lettie Gooch, and Dio Wine Bar.

