Salt & Sundry and Other Retailers Are Hosting a Virtual Small Business Saturday on April 25

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



While the closure of non-essential storefronts has affected local retailers and small business owners, you can do something to help: shop local.

Spearheaded by DC jeweler Mallory Shelter of Shelter, a group of small business owners and retailers in the DC area have come together to host a Small Business Saturday April 25. All groups participating in the virtual event have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, whether that means shuttering their storefronts or shifting operations. Meanwhile, they still have to pay overhead and operating costs.

That’s where you come in: The group is encouraging folks to spread the word about shopping local on April 25, and if you spend $100 or more at any of the participating spots, you’ll get a $10 gift card to one of them.

Participating retailers—the majority of which are women-owned—include Salt & Sundry, Shop Made in DC, She Loves Me, Ivy Wild, Politics & Prose, the Outrage, Underbares, Lettie Gooch, and Dio Wine Bar.

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!