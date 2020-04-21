Here’s How to Make a No-Dye Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

It seems like everyone on Instagram is tie-dying their clothes. When did this become cool again? I fought the urge to love it—and still found myself double-clicking every multi-colored hoodie I’d scroll upon. Not one to let a trend pass me by, I wanted to jump on this tie-dye thing while spending little-to-no money. That stimulus check hadn’t come in yet, you know what I mean? Just in case this was a total flop, though, I invested in this Gildan Men’s Fleece Crewneck from Amazon. A worthy purchase for only $12. And with no dye on hand, I opted for the bleach tie-dye look, using Clorox cleaner instead. Want to try it for yourself? Here’s what you’ll need, and how to do it…
Items:
- A dark item of clothing
- Many rubber bands
- Bleach in any type of spray bottle
- Sunshine, and some patience
How to Make your Own:
- Find an outdoor spot and lay your clothing down flat.
- Using rubber bands, twist together small sections of fabric and tie bands tightly around. The more bands used, the more original color that will survive the bleaching. Regrettably, I did not use enough bands. Use more than this!
- Spray bleach all over clothing. I learned that the type of nozzle doesn’t matter as long as you saturate the item with bleach. Don’t forget to spray the back!
- Leave clothing in a sunny spot for a few hours. I have zero patience so here’s what it looked like after 30 minutes:
- Cut off rubber bands. Celebrate the surprise that is your new creation. Hopefully without feeling regret that you didn’t use enough rubber bands like I did.
- Wash clothing in washing machine, alone. Do not be silly and wash it with other clothes.
- Dry dry dry.
- Take a selfie in the bathroom mirror.
- Never take it off because now you’re forever comfy AND cute.
A special thanks to my helper, baby A, who below is hiding the overly bleached shoulder that caused my regret of rubber band under-usage.