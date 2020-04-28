Where to Order Takeout and Delivery Around Tysons, Vienna, and McLean



Looking for a quick weeknight family meal, Saturday night splurge, or chef-quality groceries? These restaurants and markets offer all of that and more. Many have gone beyond regular takeout services during the health crisis, launching contact-free pickup and delivery, or offering grocery items alongside meals.

Amoo’s

6271 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Grab lunch or dinner from this standout Persian restaurant, which offers carryout or delivery via Postmates. Make sure to start with kashk-e-bademjan, a warm mix of sautéed eggplant and caramelized onions, and don’t miss the koobideh—a juicy beef kebab.

Aracosia McLean

1381 Beverly Rd., McLean

The newest branch of the family-run Afghan restaurant chain-let serves a delicious menu of kabobs, stews, fresh breads and chutneys, and vegetarian meals. In addition to the regular offerings, the restaurant is selling marinated meats that customers can cook at home as well as several family-style packages with beer, wine, and cocktails. Call three hours in advance for a 20-percent discount on your order.

Balducci’s

6655 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

The gourmet grocery chain isn’t just a go-to for cheeses, meats, and Italian pantry items—there’re tasty prepared foods like made-to-order sandwiches and cheffy plates with glazed ham or citrus-cured salmon. The store now offers curbside pickup as well as delivery.

Clarity

442 Maple Ave. E., Vienna

Johnathan Krinn is among a group of fine dining chefs who quickly pivoted to home-friendly takeout in the health crisis. He’s been going full steam ahead with Clarity To Go, serving extensive lunch and dinner menus for curbside pickup. Items change often—expect a mix of homey meals like shrimp and grits, barbecued meat and seafood from an outdoor grill, and splurges like Iberico ham and fine wines. Krinn’s father, whose loaves first gained recognition years ago at 2941, is back in the bread game here.

Dal Grano

1386 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

Pick from a large selection of homemade fresh pastas and sauces—either to prepare at home or ready-eat, available for curbside pickup or delivery. In addition to noodles and stuffed pastas, the shop serves salads and red sauce entrees like eggplant parm, meatball subs, and cannoli.

Esaan

1307 Old Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

Every Thai restaurant has a papaya salad, but this northeastern Thai spot shows off five versions. (We’re partial to the somtum muor with rice noodles.) Other favorites: khao soi coconut-chicken curry with noodles and whole crispy rockfish.

Farenheit Asian

1313 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean

Chinese hot pot may not seem like an easy meal to carry out, but this stellar restaurant is packaging its delicious soups to-go. Other musts: cold cucumber salad, fiery mapo tofu, lian pi noodles slicked in chili oil, and homemade potstickers served in portions that can feed a family (or make delicious leftovers).

Founding Farmers

1800 Tysons Blvd., Tysons

Owner Dan Simons has transformed his American chain into restaurants that double as grocery stores with contact-free curbside pickup and delivery. In addition to a full prepared food menu, Founding Farmers Market & Grocery can help you stock home shelves with coffee, fresh pastas, baking supplies, fresh produce, meats, and more (note the full program is launching soon at the Tysons location).

Gourmet Basket

6829 Tennyson Dr., McLean

This small market specializing in Lebanese and Middle Eastern fare is also a great place to snag some of the area’s best kibbeh, spinach or cheese pies, stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh, feta, and dips/spreads.

Lost Dog Cafe

1690-A Anderson Rd., McLean

This family-friendly pizza joint offers plenty of comfort—from a large variety of pies to the waffle fries, hearty sandwiches, and milkshakes. All are available for pickup and delivery.

McLean Family Restaurant

1321 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

This popular spot for locals has been serving hearty, diner-style comfort fare for more than four decades. The menu mixes American classics like pancakes and club sandwiches with dishes from the owner’s Greek heritage. The restaurant recently reopened for curbside pickup with limited hours.

Moby Dick House of Kabob

6854 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

One of the long-running locations of this local Persian chain still turns out tasty kabobs, pillowy flatbreads, and wraps—all at bargain prices. It’s hard to go wrong with the juicy chicken kubideh over rice. Available for takeout or delivery.

Nostos

8100 Boone Blvd., Vienna

The airy Greek eatery—an upscale neighborhood favorite—is offering a limited dinner menu for carryout alongside 50-percent off Greek wines. We’re fans of the dips, salads, grilled octopus, and traditional entrees like baked lamb. Order online for pickup.

Pure Pasty Co.

128-C Church St. NW, Vienna

You’ll find a variety of savory Cornish pies—we like the chicken masala—available frozen for home baking or fresh and ready to eat. In addition to the competition-winning pasties, the shop is selling British pantry items, fresh sausages and bacon, biscuits, scone mixes, and other goodies for online order and curbside pickup.

Randy’s Prime Seafood & Steaks

8051 Leesburg Pk., Vienna

Greatest American Restaurants’ upscale grill recently reopened for pickup and delivery. Hearty American classics includes lobster bisque, chopped salad, steaks, seafood, and cocktails like a bourbon smash. All good for a date night splurge.

Silver Diner

8101 Fletcher St., McLean

The local diner chain stands out for its careful sourcing and something-for-everyone menu with many vegetarian, vegan, low-cholesterol, and gluten-free options. They’re offering curbside carryout as well as delivery.

Tachibana

6715 Lowell Ave., McLean

This nearly 40-year-old Japanese institution is offering a full menu of sushi and traditional Japanese dishes for carryout during lunch and dinner. We’re fans of classic rolls and nigiri as well as tempura, hot pots, and generous bento boxes.

Taco Bamba

164 Maple Ave. West, Vienna

Chef Victor Albisu‘s modern taqueria serves an all-day menu with tasty drinks like charred pineapple margaritas, creative and classic street-style tacos, tostadas, nachos, and torta sandwiches. Carryout and delivery are offered from all Virginia locations.

