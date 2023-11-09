Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring; 12830 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Silver Spring chef Ed Reavis is cooking up reheatable Thanksgiving dinners for four ($195) that combine the strengths of his Maryland restaurants (pick-up is available at both All Set and Fryer’s). Go for turkey—deep-fried or smoked—smoked ribeye steaks with horseradish cream, or seared salmon. Skillet cornbread and garlic string beans are among the sides. Delivery is available too, for an extra fee.

2002 P St., NW

Chef Christian Irabién’s new all-day Mexican spot in Dupont Circle is celebrating its first Thanksgiving with a $375 takeout dinner that serves five to six (half portions are available for $225). It includes a spice-roasted turkey with mole negro, and sides like epazote-seasoned black beans, and charred sweet potatoes with chile morita butter. Scoop up your turkey and beans with homemade blue corn tortillas, two dozen of which come with the meal. Email hola@amparofondita.com by November 19 to reserve your order.

3033 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Clarendon eatery is offering its second annual hyper-local Thanksgiving takeout dinner ($225; serves four). It includes herb-roasted turkey breast, sourdough dressing with wild mushrooms, cranberry-kumquat compote, pecan pie and more, which you can pick up the day before Thanksgiving. Order by Sunday, November 19.

1201 24th St., NW

The high-end American tavern at the Park Hyatt is offering a classic feast for six to eight, priced at $550. Available through Tock, the menu includes a 12-to-14 pound turkey, sides like green bean casserole and whipped potatoes, fresh bread, and pies for dessert. Pick-up is on Thursday, November 23.

3207 Grace St., NW; 615 I St., NW

DC’s vegetarian taqueria might not immediately come to mind when you think “Thanksgiving,” but roasted-butternut-squash-and- black-bean enchiladas ($55 for 12), available for takeout or delivery through this online form, are a turkey alternative worth considering. There’s a vegan version, too.

Multiple area locations

These Cuban bar-cafes are serving up pies with tropical-inspired fillings like apple guava, pumpkin dulce de leche, and Havana coffee pecan. There are several seasonal snacks available for holiday catering too, like mac-and-cheese-filled croquetas, and smashed yuca with garlic mojo. Order by Saturday, November 18.

1100 15th St., NW

This downtown homage to New Orleans brings Big Easy flavors to its take-home meals. The $96 option serves one to two people and includes smoked turkey breast or roast beef along with sides like green beans amandine, New Orleans-style red beans, oyster-fennel dressing, and biscuits. A $190 version serves three to four. For dessert: pecan-pie bread pudding.

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Thanksgiving at Mount Pleasant’s all-day eatery involves a wealth of take-home options for one or two people like house-made breads, herb crusted turkey (one pound for $31) and sides like Comte mac and cheese ($22). For dessert: pumpkin ($36), apple ($38), and chocolate-bourbon-pecan ($42) pies, plus the restaurant’s hit honey goat-cheese cake ($40). Order here and pick up your meal on Wednesday, November 22.

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

At this Belgian/French Palisades bistro, you can order a whole brined, buttered, and seasoned turkey ($295) to cook at home, as well as prepared dishes like Belgian endive salad, Flemish beef stew, foie gras terrine, and butternut squash soup. End on a classic bistro note with profiteroles and chocolate sauce.

1201 K St., NW; 1065 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Matt Baker has fine dining restaurants (Gravitas, Michele’s), casual cafes (Baker’s Daughter), and a catering business with many holiday options. Baker’s “Baller Thanksgiving Package” (for eight to 12) features three salads or soups, two entrees, four sides, sauces, breads, desserts, and a breakfast sweet, and will run you $575. Or you can pick from the extensive a la carte offerings here. Get the meal delivered (free for orders of $500 or more) or pick it up in the days before Thanksgiving at either Michele’s in downtown DC or Baker’s Daughter in Georgetown.

2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s new Texas-inspired backyard smokehouse has a la carte Thanksgiving items available for pickup the day before the holiday, like whole smoked turkey ($105) and brisket ($195), and sides ($10 to $20) like bacon Brussels sprouts, and smoked pimento cheese.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Chef Najmieh Batmanglij marries Persian cooking traditions with Thanksgiving dishes on the set takeout menu ($240; serves five to six) at her new Tysons eatery. Spatchcocked turkey is the centerpiece, and side options include roasted carrots with dill and labne, fava-bean-and-dill rice, Persian stuffing with walnuts and dried fruit, and Batmanglij’s beloved eggplant kashk-e-bademjan. Dessert and wine options are available to tack on at an additional cost, and delivery is an option through the Kitchen Collective.

3500 Connecticut Ave., NW

Have you always wanted to try deep-frying a turkey but also fear a gigantic pot of boiling oil? If you supply the turkey, this steakhouse’s flagship Cleveland Park location will take care of the frying for you. On Thanksgiving day from 10 AM to 4 PM, bring a fresh or thawed bird and show up early to guarantee yourself a spot among the estimated 600 turkeys the cooks will fry in 500 gallons of oil. Medium Rare does the frying for free, but asks for donations to Feed the Fridge, owner Mark Bucher’s nonprofit.

4501 Woodberry St., Riverdale Park

James Beard-nominated baker Kareem Queeman will take care of your desserts this Thanksgiving with items like banana pudding, salted-caramel-apple pie, and sweet-potato pie, with prices in the $40 to $50 range. Order by Wednesday, November 15 and pick up Tuesday, November 21 or Wednesday, November 22 at Riverdale Park’s Le Fantome Food Hall.

2275 L St., NW

Have the turkey covered but want sides and desserts from a James Beard-nominated chef? Ris Lacoste has an array of extras like a dozen arancini ($24), wild-rice-and-duck soup ($16), and cornbread-apple-sage stuffing ($18 per quart); and apple, pumpkin, and chocolate/pecan pies ($16 to $34, depending on size) for delivery and pick-up the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Find the order form and more information here.

717 Eighth St., SE

Aaron Silverman celebrated Capitol Hill dining room is offering various set-meal options for pick-up or delivery through Tock. The most elaborate package, a $500 meal for six to eight people, involves lemon-pepper turkey breast and confit turkey leg, charred Brussels-sprout Caesar, and green-bean casserole, among other vegetarian sides (also: Kings Hawaiian rolls). The price also includes a donation to the DC Food Project. There’s a smaller version for $260, and a sides-only package for $135.

3411 Fifth St. S., Arlington

The full Thanksgiving takeout package is already sold out at Arlington’s all-day Southern eatery, but various a la carte options are still available online, including smoked turkey breast ($26 per pound), collard greens with smoked tomatoes ($15), sausage stuffing ($18), and deviled eggs ($7 per half-dozen).

11910 Parklawn Dr., Rockville

This Thanksgiving, chef Jarrad Silver’s Jewish-inspired barbecue offerings include a $360 dinner for eight with a 10- to 12-pound turkey, sides like duck-confit stuffing, and challah rolls with maple butter. Or go a la carte, then add on appetizers like smoked brisket- and-gruyere bourekas or spicy lamb meatballs. A dessert platter ($36) includes pumpkin cheesecake bars and lemon crinkle cookies. Pickup is Wednesday, November 22 from 2 to 6 PM.

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The latest iteration of José Andrés’s Bethesda outpost melds Iberian flavors with American fare. You can pick up a turkey paella feast for four ($185) which comes with sides like a Spanish omelet and lemon Brussels sprouts, or order items like turkey croquetas ($25) and pumpkin Basque cheesecake ($75) individually. Place your order by emailing foh.md@spanishdiner.com, and pick up between Friday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 22. .

124 N Washington St., Falls Church; 1024 King St., Alexandria

You can pick up an “Everything but the Turkey” box at both locations of this mom-and-pop Italian eatery from Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22. The $185 box contains enough garlic mashed potatoes, sausage-apple (or vegetarian) dressing, roasted Brussels sprouts with maple agrodolce, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie for six to eight people.