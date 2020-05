Yesterday, star chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés sat down with Capital Area Food Bank CEO Radha Muthiah, Amazon’s Teresa Carlson, and Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill for a discussion on food insecurity and how our area is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also talked about the many local chefs who have inspired him along the way:“I remember Jean Louis Palladin and Roberto Donna coming to my restaurant when I was a 23 year-old boy and giving me a push in the back.”

Click here to see the full discussion.

Join the conversation!