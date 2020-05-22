Travel

Four Very Private Getaways Where You Can Maintain Social Distance

For when you’re ready and able to travel again, here are places close to DC

A cabin with a view at the Iris Inn. Photo courtesy of Iris Inn.

Iris Inn

Six luxe cabins on the edge of a ravine offer floor-to-ceiling windows that frame mountain views. Each has a hot tub on a screened porch and a kitchen. Free breakfast as well as picnic lunches (available for purchase) can be delivered to your door, to fuel up for a hike to nearby Crabtree Falls, Virginia’s highest waterfall. Waynesboro, Va.; 540-943-1991. From $329 a night.

One of two aeries for rent at Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. Photo courtesy of Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses.

Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses

Indulge a childhood fantasy and sleep in a treehouse. This property’s two dwellings sleep five and six and are minutes from Deep Creek Lake. A woodsy vibe permeates the interiors, with hickory furnishings and some barnwood walls. Descend from your aerie to enjoy swings and fire pits. Bittinger, Md.; 301-338-4066. Rates start at $295 a night, with a two-night minimum and $45 cleaning fee.

The Ivy Cabin at Steeles Tavern Manor. Photo courtesy of Steeles Tavern Manor.

Steeles Tavern Manor

Settle into Adirondack chairs and watch the sun set over the Shenandoah Valley. Each of three cabins—a fourth opens soon—has an outdoor hot tub, kitchen, and gas grill. Two cabins on a ridge offer valley views; a third, pet-friendly cabin borders a pond. Breakfast and charcuterie boards can be delivered. Steeles Tavern, Va.; 540-377-9494. Cabins start at $249 a night.

Mäntylä, a Frank Lloyd Wright house open to overnight guests. Photo courtesy of Polymath Park.

Polymath Park

Sleep in one of four Usonian houses—two designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, two by an apprentice—at this 130-acre retreat in Pennsylvania. It’s about a half-hour drive from one of Wright’s masterpieces, Fallingwater (currently closed). The on-site restaurant can deliver dinner. 877-833-7829. Rates start at $299.

This article appears in the May 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

