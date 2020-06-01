Georgetown Stores Are Mostly Boarded Up



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Last night, looters took to many parts of the city, setting small fires and smashing windows. Though DC officials report the majority of the action was downtown, Georgetown businesses were also hit. As of this afternoon, most of the storefronts on Wisconsin Ave. and M Street were boarded up, some out of necessity, others out of precaution. Here are some photos from the area.

Join the conversation!