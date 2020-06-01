Georgetown Stores Are Mostly Boarded Up

Last night, looters took to many parts of the city, setting small fires and smashing windows. Though DC officials report the majority of the action was downtown, Georgetown businesses were also hit. As of this afternoon, most of the storefronts on Wisconsin Ave. and M Street were boarded up, some out of necessity, others out of precaution. Here are some photos from the area.
Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.