Military Vehicles Are Apparently Pouring Into DC and Downtown Looks Like a War Movie Right Now

With Washington gearing up for another night of protests and tensions already high after Trump’s increasingly heated rhetoric and widely condemned use of teargas on peaceful protesters outside the White House, now people around town are spotting caravans of military vehicles rolling through the city—an apparent escalation. Here are some of the tweets we’ve seen:

The streets downtown have been closed off by federal agents and military police. Note that this is 15th & L St NW, NOT national park service or other federal property pic.twitter.com/1OilDfrf4I — Kitty Richards (@KittyRichardsDC) June 2, 2020

lucky we have one of these now. pic.twitter.com/jssobMBQqG — Peter Krupa (@peterkrupa) June 2, 2020