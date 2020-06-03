Images of Hope and Fury: DC at a Moment of Protest

As protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police continue,
Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages has been there to document what’s happening. You can see more of her protest photos here.
A protester is treated after law enforcement sprays tear gas to clear the area for Trump’ss walk across Lafayette Square, June 1, 5:46 PM.
Protesters march along 17th and H Streets, Northwest, June 1.
Police closing the area to protesters outside Lafayette Square, June 1, 6:31 PM.
Protesters are detained at 14th and Swann Streets, Northwest, June 1.
14th and Swann Streets, Northwest, June 1.
Protesters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, June 2, 3:17 PM.
Lincoln Memorial, June 2.
Lincoln Memorial, June 2, 3:51 PM.
16th Street, Northwest, June 2, 4:50 PM.
A makeshift memorial for George Floyd on the fence surrounding Lafayette Square, June 2, 4:54 PM.
Protesters gather outside the fence around Lafayette Square, June 2.
Lafayette Square, June 2, 4:59 PM.
A Park Police officer kneels on the other side of the newly erected fence surrounding Lafayette Square, June 2, 5:09 PM.
