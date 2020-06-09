More Ways to Support Racial Justice in Washington

Calls for racial justice have spurred Washingtonians to march through the streets of DC, to support black-owned restaurants, and to read and learn.

Others have opened up their wallets, offering assistance to protestors as well as donations to nonprofits funding the movement.

Looking for ways to help further? Washington is fortunate to have many local nonprofits which try to address racial disparities in education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and more.

The Greater Washington Catalogue for Philanthropy, which each year creates a helpful guide to charitable giving after carefully vetting area nonprofits, has put together this list of 11 charities working toward racial justice. The organizations—including ones that promote food justice, mentor at-risk youth, and support expectant mothers—can always use donations. They are among just a handful of local groups working to build community and to help those in need.

Join the conversation!