DC-Area Restaurants Supporting Black Lives Matter With Donations, Events, and Protest Supplies

As demonstrations against institutional racism and police brutality grow in DC, many individuals and businesses are looking to help. That’s especially true in the hospitality industry. Here’s a running list of restaurants and bars donating proceeds to Black Lives Matter DC and other racial justice organizations; planning events in support of BLM; or providing protestors with food and supplies.

We’ll continue to update this list.

Events and Ways to Donate

Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

The popular 14th Street Spanish restaurant is operating a takeout window with free meals for demonstrators, police, or anyone in need (read our full story here). Customers are encouraged to make donations to pay it forward if they can. Gratis food (including vegetarian options) will be served through Sunday, June 7 from 2 to 7 PM.

Seranata

1280 Fourth St., NE

The Afro-Latin-owned bar in La Cosecha food hall will support Black Lives Matter with a series of pop-ups through June. Partial proceeds from each benefit that and other racial justice organizations. Events include a Venezuelan vegan dinner on June 12 and 13 by chef Tatiana Mora; a “Bakers Against Racism” pastry sale from chefs Paola Velez and Willa Pelini on June 20; and a “Back to Black” bartending competition lead by Seranata head bartender—and DMV Black Restaurant Week—co-founder Andra (AJ) Johnson. See timing and pricing for each event here.

South Block

Multiple area locations

The local juice and smoothie will donate 100 percent of sales from their acai bowl kits to Color of Change.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

The Logan Circle restaurant will donate 100 percent of sales on Sunday, June 7 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The restaurant is currently offering a full menu of food and drinks to-go and on their patio.

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

On Thursday, June 11 the Adams Morgan restaurant will donate 100 percent of sales (food, beverage, and service fees) to nonprofit Campaign Zero. Customers looking to support the donation can schedule orders and pickups in advance.

Mt. Desert Isle Ice Cream

3110 Mt Pleasant St., NW

The ice cream shop is donating 100 percent of proceeds to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and Campaign Zero on Friday, June 5.

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T St., NW

The Shaw brewpub releases its new beer, #SayTheirNames, on Friday, June 5. All proceeds from sales will go to Black Lives Matter DC. Customers can order the beer online for pickup or delivery, or stop by the patio. It’s available by the large-format bottle, growler fill, or pint.

Protest Support

Free State Bar

501 G St., NW

The downtown DC bar is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to Black Lives Matter DC and offering free masks to protestors who message the business. It’s open from 4 to 7 PM.

Mola

3155 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Mount Pleasant’s neighborhood Spanish restaurant is joining the growing number of DC businesses handing out free food and supplies to demonstrators. They’re also donating a portion of their proceeds for the month of June to Black Lives Matter DC.

Call Your Mother and Timber Pizza

The popular bagel and pizza shop are donating $6,000 to Black Lives Matter DC and Visit Lake Street, an urban redevelopment initiative in Minneapolis. CYM is also planning to hand out bagels to demonstrators.

Izakaya Seki

1117 V St., NW

The Shaw Japanese restaurant is preparing on-the-go rice balls for protestors. Order in advance online. All proceeds go towards Freedom Fighters DC and Mutual Aid Movement DC.

Thamee

1320 H St., NE

Protesters will be fueled with over 500 free sandwiches from the Burmese restaurant on H Street.

Red Bear Brewing

209 M St., NE

The gay-owned brewery is gathering critical supplies for demonstrators at its NoMa shop, distributed by Freedom Fighters DC. Check their Instagram for drop-off times and to see what supplies are most needed.

Farm to Feast

The local catering company is making free sandwiches to hand out to protest participants. Those who want to volunteer to help can message the business on Twitter.

Mandu

453 K St., NW

The Korean restaurant is offering free fried rice bowls for protesters on Saturday from noon to 2 PM.

Dacha

1600 Seventh St., NW

The Shaw beer garden is closing for regular business on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, so they can host Black Lives Matter protestors for free. They’re partnering with fledgling group DC Protest Supplies to provide water, electrolytes, snacks, protein, sunscreen, sanitizer, basic medical supplies, charger cords, and bathrooms.

