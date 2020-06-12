The Latest Data Shows DC Real Estate May Be Rebounding From the Covid Crisis



As DC-area real estate slowed to a crawl amid stay-at-home orders and economic upheaval, local agents continued to insist that the bustling spring market would still arrive, just a bit later than usual. While that prediction definitely hasn’t come true yet, the latest housing data shows the effects of the Covid-19 crisis may be starting to wane.

Compared to April, the number of homes that went under contract in Washington in May rose nearly 34 percent, and the number of new listings that hit the market increased more than 12 percent. Compared to the same time last year, pending sales and new listings are still down dramatically, but the improvement from April indicates buyers and sellers are starting to feel more confident about venturing into the market.

Prices also remained high, which is in large part a reflection of the extremely low inventory available. The median price of homes sold in the DC-metro in May was $500,000, up more than 4 percent from May last year.

Take a look at the full report of May housing data below. The information was provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on activity from Bright MLS, the listing service that all local agents use.

