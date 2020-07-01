Looking To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks? Reserve a Spot On a DC Rooftop Bar

This Fourth of July, we bid adieu to massive backyard barbecues and the sweaty, patriotic parties of the past. But the show must go on—the fireworks show, that is. For those seeking a front row seat to the spectacle in the sky, bars and restaurants are offering reservations on their rooftops. The National Mall’s firework program kicks off at 9:07 PM to 9:42 PM, so book tables accordingly if you’re hoping to secure a clear vantage point.

Plenty of waterfront spots at the Wharf are welcoming guests onto their terraces. Tropical bar and rum distillery Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW) is hosting a rooftop barbecue with views of the Potomac River. Tickets are $50 per person, which is applied toward tiki drinks and luau-inspired dishes like kahlua pork and coconut rice.

Neighboring Nick Stefanelli Italian joint Officina (1120 Maine Ave., SW) is also opening its terrazza for revelers seeking a view of the National Mall fireworks. Start the evening with a prix-fixe menu in the dining room before stepping onto the open-air deck for the pyrotechnic show. Reservations are $175 each and include dinner, a glass of bubbly, and bottle of summery rosé for the table.

If you’re looking for even more of a splurge, spots are available on the 12th-floor penthouse at La Vie (88 District Sq., SW) for $500—a price tag that includes bottles of Champagne and liquor as well as a cheese and fruit platter. Rather than stressing over the perfectly timed reservation, tables of up to four people are secured for the entire night. Email viptables@lavie-dc.com to reserve a spot.

Over in Adams Morgan,Jack Rose(2007 18th St., NW) is reopening its rooftop—a Fourth of July favorite. The whiskey watering hole is offering dining reservations with seasonal pineapple cocktails and firework views from the adjoining tiki bar and balcony.

