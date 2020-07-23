Washington Football Team Has Not Petitioned to Rename Redskin Park Drive

Washington’s football team has a new temporary name, which is Washington Football Team, but its headquarters’ address in Virginia is a relic of its old moniker. The team is based on Redskin Park Drive, a privately maintained road in Ashburn that is nonetheless subject to Loudoun County’s road naming ordinance, says county spokesperson Glen Barbour. That means, he tells Washingtonian in an email, “The county must receive a written petition to change the name and the county has not yet received any such petition.”

A Washington Football Team spokesperson did not immediately reply to a query about whether the organization has formed plans to rename Redskin Park Drive.