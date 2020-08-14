Cocktail pouches are the pandemic drink du jour thanks to their portability in the age of mobile mixology. The newest addition to the trend comes from interactive museum Artechouse, which is partnering with Colada Shop, Maketto, and Thamee to craft a series of to-go sips. The twist to these cocktails is no lemon peel. Drinkers can scan markers on the pouches using the museum’s augmented reality app to view moving floral graphics.

The drinks are an homage to Artechouse’s current installation, Hanami: Beyond the Blooms, illustrated by Japanese artist Yuko Shimizu. The illustrator collaborated with Artechouse’s in-house creative team to adapt the cherry blossom-inspired designs for the app. If you can remember as far back as March, cherry blossom season in DC was upended when coronavirus first hit the city.

“It’s really to help bring the spirit of cherry blossom season to people no matter where they are, and to also bring innovative and interactive art to life beyond the space,” says Artechouse director of digital strategies Susan Kamenar.

Shimizu’s work is a bold tribute to childhood memories made across the world. Similarly, the partner restaurants are known for bringing international cuisines with vibrant flavors to the city, in harmony with the spirit of the exhibit, says Kamenar. The featured cocktails include a verdant green apple and boba jelly drink from Maketto, Colada Shop’s passionfruit and rum creation, and a spirit-free floral limeade from Thamee.

Artechouse has a history of mixing alcohol and AR—the mobile app was previously used at the museum’s bar, and to activate interactive elements across installations. The exhibits combine sight, sound, and touch, and now the pouches expand the sensory experience to taste and smell.

Take a look at how it works:

Join the conversation!