3 DC Area Bars Where You Can Social-Distance With Ease

About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. More from Open-Air Dining



Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

Carve out plenty of space at Bardo (25 Potomac Ave., SE), a waterfront brewery that covers a grassy acre on the Anacostia riverfront and features weekend food trucks.

A little more upscale is Denizens Brewing Company, which takes reservations for its roomy beer garden (1115 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring) and new indoor/outdoor taproom (4550 Van Buren St., Riverdale Park).

And while the Brig (1007 Eighth St., SE), Capitol Hill’s “secret” beer garden, usually allows 400 customers, it now accommodates only 100—and their dogs—for German drafts.

Join the conversation!