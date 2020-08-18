Food

3 DC Area Bars Where You Can Social-Distance With Ease

Go ahead, stretch out.

Written by
,
and
| Published on

About Open-Air Dining

The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment.

Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

Carve out plenty of space at Bardo (25 Potomac Ave., SE), a waterfront brewery that covers a grassy acre on the Anacostia riverfront and features weekend food trucks.

A little more upscale is Denizens Brewing Company, which takes reservations for its roomy beer garden (1115 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring) and new indoor/outdoor taproom (4550 Van Buren St., Riverdale Park).

And while the Brig (1007 Eighth St., SE), Capitol Hill’s “secret” beer garden, usually allows 400 customers, it now accommodates only 100—and their dogs—for German drafts.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day