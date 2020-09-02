Where to Find Labor Day Crab Feasts and Grill Kits Around DC

Unbelievably, Labor Day—the unofficial end of summer—is fast approaching on Monday, September 7. These past few months have felt like a Salvador Dali painting of melting clocks, but the conclusion of another socially-distanced season is an occasion worth celebrating. Chefs at restaurants around DC are prepping barbecue boxes and seafood spreads to take the labor out of the summer holiday—just add a grill.

Anxo

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

Sip cold ciders with ribeyes and chicken thighs for four from this cidery’s grill kit. The $115 spread features Spanish-influenced accoutrements like marinated olives, chilled gazpacho, and romesco sauce. Tack on summer sangria, beer, and wine for an additional cost. Details: Pick up from either location; delivery.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

Ryan Ratino’s modernist restaurant is offering a cheffed up barbecue box and seafood boil (feeds two to four) with Wagyu burgers and a full rack of ribs. The $125 surf and turf combo also includes shrimp, andouille sausage, and Old Bay. Details: Pick up on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6. Must order by Friday, September 4.

Cantina Bambina

960 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf’s cabanas are offering crab feasts ($195) all weekend. Grab a waterfront table (for up to six people) and make your way through a half bushel of steamed blues and a bucket of pilsner-style beers. Details: Reserve by 3 PM a day in advance.

DC Brau

3178 Bladensburg Rd., NE

Mark the end of summer with DC Brau and the Quarterdeck’s annual crab fest. This year, the craft brewery and seafood shack are going fully carryout, offering half a dozen beer-steamed Blue Crabs and a 12-pack of DC Brau brews ($50) or a dozen crabs plus the beer and Full Transparency hard seltzer ($95). Details: Pick up on September 5 from 12 to 4 PM.

Feast by Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Shaw’s breezy seasonal spot is highlighting summer ingredients on its three-course to-go menu. Smoky eggplant-and-tomato lasagna is the centerpiece of the $40 vegetarian meal, while omnivores get BBQ ribs and bacon-stuffed jalapeño poppers ($50). Details: Delivery on Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5. Must order by Thursday, September 3 at 12 PM.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

You can make the French bistro’s all-American double patty at home with a $90 Burger Americain box, special sauce included. The brasserie is also putting together a $120 picnic basket stocked with French cheeses, truffle honey, and a bottle of bubbly. Details: The burger kit is available for pick up and delivery from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7. The picnic basket is available for pick up only from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s delivery/pickup service has an extensive grilling lineup that includes—among other things— half smokes, ribeyes, or summer vegetables to toss on the grates. The restaurant group’s newest addition, Mountain Song Barbecue, is debuting with a $40 pulled pork kit served with Virginia vinegar sauce. Details: Pick up from various locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia; delivery.

St. Anselm

1250 Fifth St., NE

Go big with the Union Market restaurant’s ax handle steak, available in up to 70 ounces (prices vary by size). The bone-in cut of beef comes with garlic butter and flaky buttermilk biscuits. For a more casual feast, the steakhouse is also offering a $70 bacon-and-beef chili dog kit with pimento cheese. Details: Preorder starting on Wednesday, September 2. Pick up or delivery from Saturday, September 5 to Monday September 7.

