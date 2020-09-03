7 Ways to Live it up Around DC This Labor Day Weekend

There’s still time left to check the boxes on your summer to-do list, even as we bid frosé farewell and welcome pumpkin spice season. The long Labor Day weekend offers ample opportunity to get outside and enjoy the end of a socially-distanced summer. Fear not if you can’t fit it all into this weekend: Fall doesn’t actually start until September 22.

Virtually rock out

Ne-Yo is headlining the USO’s virtual Labor Day weekend celebration on Saturday, September 5, which concludes its summer music series. Hear music from the R&B star and folk band The War and Treaty on Saturday, and catch a barbecue-themed cooking event on Friday with pitmaster Myron Mixon.

Crack crabs

Wield a mallet at an al fresco seafood shack, with crab-feast options in DC or a short drive away. Or, let the chefs do (most of) the work with curated grill kits and picnic spreads.

Take a hike

If you’re looking for a nature walk or a good hike, we have recommendations on where you can find great walks by the water and suggestions on where to go for a more intense hike around the region.

Cruise on the river

With almost 400 miles to explore, the Potomac River offers a wide range of activities. Seafarers can catch a ride on a powerboat or paddle a kayak, and the river’s lush fishing areas are home to catfish and trout.

Catch a live show

A group of musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra are performing a free socially-distant show at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, September 6. The performance will be live streamed at Park Up DC, the pop-up drive-in event space on RFK Stadium’s campus. (Up to 350 cars can attend the 7 PM show).

Hit the outdoor gym

Start Labor Day with a $20 workout lead by F45 Training Tysons on Monday, September 7. The full-body class is taking place at the George C. Marshall High School track for a fresh-air fitness session.

Watch a drive-in film

Parking lots have converted into outdoor theaters during the pandemic, and urban buildings are taking the place of big screens. Bonus: The open-sky setting means celebrities aren’t the only stars you’ll catch on movie night.