6 Places Near Washington to Eat Crabs Outdoors During the Pandemic

About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn't when we'd typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant's plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you're ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment.



No car? Hit the deck at Ivy City Smokehouse (1356 Okie St., NE) for local steamed, fried, and house-smoked seafood. Lucky Buns owner Alex McCoy is throwing weekly all-you-can-eat crab feasts outside Union Market (1309 Fifth St., NE). A $50 ticket covers bottomless crabs, corn, and Maryland-style fried chicken. Grapefruit crushes and mudslides are extra.

On the water, go classic with crabs and cans of beer on the riverside terrace at Cantler’s (458 Forest Beach Rd., Annapolis). For delicious, cheffier food that goes beyond steamers, we like the Point (700 Mill Creek Rd., Arnold), an airy indoor/outdoor boathouse turned restaurant. Our move at both: We plan on weekday lunch or an early weekend meal to avoid big crowds.

Farther afield, there’s Mike’s (3030 Riva Rd., Riva), where you can feast dockside with South River locals. And just across the Bay Bridge is Stevensville Crab Shack (116 Pier 1 Rd., Stevensville). What the roadside carryout lacks in water views it makes up for with fantastic crabs, hushpuppies, and fried fare of all sorts—plus a small patio and plenty of picnic spots in Terrapin Nature Park nearby.

