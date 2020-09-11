Good News: Apple Picking Around DC Is On

Like everything, apple picking won’t be the same this year. May freezes put a hurt on the crop at some of the orchards closer to DC proper. And there’s a thicket of new pick-your-own policies: Some spots require masks, others don’t. Some require paid-up-front reservations, others allow you to walk right in.

Here’s a quick run-down on area orchards that generally have apples in September and October. But note that given weather and picking patterns, you should check an orchard’s website the week you want to visit for the most up-to-date conditions.

Waters Orchard — Germantown, MD

No apples this year. But the Doc Waters Cidery is open, with hard ciders and apple juices.

Gaver Farm — Mt. Airy, MD

No apples this year. But pick-your-own pumpkins and sunflowers are open, and no reservations needed. You do need tickets ($13) to attend Fall Fun Days (corn maze, slides, etc).

Homestead Farm — Poolesville, MD

Freezes destroyed much of the crop. Some varieties won’t come in at all, others may do OK. As of September 11, picking is scattered to fair (i.e. not excellent). Reservations not required; $2/person admission fee.

As of September 11, apples aren’t ready yet. Check back, as conditions change. Reservations required for all pick-your-own options. Tickets are loaded on Sundays at 5 PM for Tuesday – Thursday visits, and on Thursday at 5 PM for weekend visits.

Apples are in, through October. No reservation needed. Masks needed for the wagon ride ($3/person) to the fields.

Catoctin Mountain Orchard — Thurmont, MD

Apples are in, and picking is weekends-only through October. No reservation needed. Masks needed for the wagon ride ($3). Cash only (there’s an ATM on site).

Great Country Farms — Bluemont, VA

Apples are in, and reservations are required for weekends ($14 kids, $16 adults).

Larriland Farm — Woodbine, MD

Apples are in, and no reservations needed.

Rock Hill Orchard & Woodbourne Creamery — Mt. Airy, MD

Apples are in for picking Friday through Sunday, and reservations are required (priced by the bag). Masks required on the entire property, unless you are sitting at a picnic table.

