8 Places to Pick Your Own Strawberries in Maryland and Virginia

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Pick-your-own strawberries are not yet available at Baugher’s, in Maryland’s Carroll County, but they will be ready mid-to-late May. Check the website for updates. Call the pick-your-own hotline at 410-857-0111.

22222 Davis Mill Road, Germantown

Butler’s Orchard also isn’t open for pick-your-own strawberries just yet—look for picking to start around the weekend of May 20. Check their website for updates, and grab some pre-picked strawberries at their market in the meantime. Call Butler’s Orchard at 301-428-0444.

302 Leager Rd., Sudlersville

Visit Godfrey’s Farm in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, for strawberry picking. Check in at the market to purchase a bucket prior to picking. There are no reservations or entry fees, and pick-your-own is open every Wednesday to Sunday during regular market hours (8 AM to 6 PM during the week, 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday). Call Godfrey’s Farm at 410-438-3509.

6025 Catlett Rd., Bealeton

Pick your own strawberries at Messick’s Farm Market in Fauquier County. If you pick your own strawberries, it’s $5.49 per pound; it’s $6.49 per pound for pre-picked strawberries. There are no entry fees except during the Strawberry Festival on May 13, 14, 20, and 21. Stop in the market for directions. Check their Facebook page for hours. Call Messick’s Farm Market at 540-439-8900.

12850 Shlagel Rd., Waldorf

Have you checked the strawberry report today? Reservations are not required at Shlagel Farms, where strawberries are priced at $3.89 per pound. Containers are available, and you’re welcome to bring your own. They’re open from 10 AM until 5 PM daily during strawberry season. If you visit on a weekend, stop by the milkshake trailer. Call Shlagel Farms at 301-645-4554 before 9 PM (it is a home phone number).

7740 Swan Ln., Owings

Swann Farms is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 2 PM. Those hours are subject to change on peak days, though, so confirm online when planning your visit. Reservations are not required, and guests pre-pay for a $6 quart or $23 gallon-sized bucket before heading out to the fields. Call Swann Farms at 443-770-3510.

38299 Hughesville Rd., Hamilton

At Wegmeyer Farms in Loudoun County, reserve your one-hour slot in the field, and the $30 fee includes your first bucket (roughly five pounds) of self-picked strawberries. While you’re picking, purchase an additional bucket for $30, a third one for $25, or a fourth one for $20 (the price of your initial reservation-included bucket stays the same, however). Call Wegmeyer Farms at 540-751-1782.

11812 Bristow Rd., Bristow

Pick strawberries by the gallon ($30) or quart ($8) at Yankey Farms. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM, while Saturday or Memorial Day Monday visits require reservations to be made around 8 PM the previous evening. Yankey Farms will provide picking containers. Call Yankey farms at (703) 618-3782.