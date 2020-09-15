Food

A Pop-Up Celebrating Standout Thai and Japanese Chefs Is Coming to El Techo

Chefs from Esaan, Otabe, and Yume are collaborating on a September 28 dinner.

Written by
| Published on
The pop-up team, left to right: Saran “Peter” Kannasute, owner of Yume Sushi; Chayanist Lekauthaipun, chef at Esaan; Masako Morishita, chef/owner of Otabe; Yutthpon “Tu” Wetchapinan, owner of Esaan; and Louie Hankins, owner of El Techo.

Since the pandemic hit, Esaan chef/owner Yutthpon “Tu” Wetchapinan has been running deliveries into DC for customers who’re craving fiery dishes from his stellar northern Thai restaurant in McLean. On Monday, September 28, Wetchapinan will cook in the District at Shaw rooftop restaurant El Techo for a pop-up celebrating Asian immigrant chefs. He’ll be joined by Kobe, Japan native Masako Morishita of Japanese comfort food pop-up, Otabe, and Saran “Peter” Kannasute, a Bangkok native who’s the chef and co-owner of omakase destination Yume in Falls Church.

The six-course collaborative meal ($65 per person) features two courses from each chef.  Each plays with a fusion of Thai and Japanese flavors and cooking traditions from both cultures. You might find a riff on a papaya salad with Japanese cucumber, fresh chili, and salted egg, or a chirashi bowl with slices of seasonal fish, Thai jasmine rice, and spicy sesame. Cocktails, served a la carte, will also play with fusion flavors such as a mezcal drink with lemongrass and cilantro, or a mix of sochu, lemon juice, and sparkling water.

You can reserve tickets here for seatings between 5:30 and 8:30 PM.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day