DC-area retailers have struggled since early March, when many were forced to close their doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. But many have had to close for good even as jurisdictions around the area have have reopened. Here’s a list of retail closures in 2020. We’ll update it as we learn more.

Buffalo Exchange: The vintage and used-clothing store that’s been open since 2012 announced in early September that it would close its 14th Street location, citing the impact of Covid-19.

Brooks Brothers: The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in July, closed its Georgetown location temporarily in March, and now lists the location as permanently closed on its website.

Cherub Antiques Gallery: After 36 years, this Georgetown antique gallery closed its showroom in 2020. It’s since moved its collection online, offering fine barware, Art Deco objects, pottery, and more.

J. Crew — The Men’s Shop: J. Crew filed for bankruptcy in early May. J. Crew’s Logan Circle menswear storefront closed on August 20.

Jos. A. Bank: Parent company Tailored Brands, which also owns Men’s Wearhouse, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this summer. Its Union Station storefront is still listed as “temporarily closed” on Union Station’s website, but recent customers waiting on their orders have said the closure is permanent.

Lord & Taylor: The venerable retailer announced this summer that it would close all its stores, including the Friendship Heights location.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: The century-old sporting goods company closed all its stores this year after filing for bankruptcy.

Neiman Marcus: The chain, which declared bankruptcy in May, announced last month that its Mazza Gallerie location would close.

Old School Hardware: The decade-old hardware store in Mount Pleasant announced this spring that it would close.

Sylene: The Chevy Chase designer lingerie store announced in September that it would close after 45 years in business.

The Neighborgoods: Shaw’s go-to for home goodies and gift sets announced this fall that it would close its storefront. Owner Jodi Kostelnik says the store will still sell online.

This story will be updated.

