Food

7 New and Reopened Restaurants for Daytime Fun This Weekend

Fresh spots for lunch and brunch—outdoor, indoor, and takeout.

Written by
| Published on
Hi-Lawn, an outdoor picnic spot and bar on the top of Union Market. Photograph courtesy Hi-Lawn.

Emissary
1726 20th St., NW
This tucked-away independent coffee shop and cafe recently opened—a cozy little spinoff of a larger Dupont Circle location. Drop by in the mornings for single origin Finca Lomaverde espresso drinks, brioche egg sandwiches, and huevos revueltos (scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, and an arepa). There’s also a curated list of wines, beers, and bottled cocktails. Indoor and outdoor seating; takeout.

Good Eats Emporium
45990 Waterview Plaza, Sterling
Local hospitality group Great American Restaurants is known for comforting Americana (Patsy’s, Coastal Flats, Randy’s). This week they debuted one of their more ambitious projects to date: a fast-casual emporium that houses four concepts: Best Buns Bakery & Cafe for all your coffee and breakfast sandwich needs; Stupid Good BBQ, which dishes up brisket nachos and pulled pork sandwiches; Good Eats Burger & Wings for a variety of patties and chicken; and Taqueria Loca, serving street-style tacos, fajitas, and churros. Indoor and patio seating; takeout; delivery. 

A melty egg sandwich from Best Buns Bakery & Cafe. Photograph courtesy of Greatest American Restaurants.

Hazel
808 V St., NW
Shaw’s Turkish/Mediterranean restaurant reopened on Thursday for outdoor dining with a new menu from chef Robert Curtis. The pretty garden patio is the place for Saturday and Sunday brunch, where guests can graze on cardamom rolls, heirloom tomato salad, lamb sandwiches, and shrimp with rice grits. Drink the al fresco theme with a gin-cucumber-lime “Keep It Green” cocktail. Outdoor seating only.

Hi-Lawn
1309 Fifth St., NE
The massive all-outdoor bar and restaurant atop Union Market is ready for the weekend with pouched cocktails, beer buckets, backyard grill fare, and picnic baskets stocked with snack-y items like cheeses/meats and dips, or high-brow fillers such as lobster rolls and caviar with potato chips. Walk-ins are accepted, though on nice days it’s a good idea to book tables or designated picnic spots on the turf lawn in advance.

Head to Chiko on Capitol Hill for I Egg You, a weekend egg sandwich pop-up. Photograph via I Egg You.

I Egg You
423 Eighth St., SE
The team behind Chiko is breaking into the egg sandwich game with a new breakfast sandwich concept out of the Barracks Row location. Drop by on Saturdays and Sundays for five styles of breakfast sandwiches served on griddled O’Bakery milk bread. We like the sound of eggs cooked in brown butter with melty fontina, and “lots o’ bacon.” Pair it with crispy breakfast potatoes and locally roasted Rako coffees. Takeout and delivery.

Roaming Rooster
1301 U St., NW
Some of DC’s best fried chicken sandwiches have found a new roost on U Street. Head to the fast-casual shop in the Ellington for crispy birds, tangy slaw, and sides like creamy mac or fries. Sandwiches run the gamut from mild to Nashville hot, and there’s a delicious honey-butter option too.

Wake up with Cameo, a cafe at the new Roost food hall. Photograph courtesy of Neighborhood Restaurant Group.

The Roost
1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE
The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s new Capitol Hill East “culinary clubhouse” just unveiled a bunch of spots where you could easily spend the day, starting with single origin coffees and pastries at Cameo. For afternoons, there’s creative taqueria Hi/Fi Taco (mmm bacon cheeseburger queso); Shelter, a beer garden with 100 outdoor seats from resident brew guy Greg Engert (Churchkey, Bluejacket), which specializes in low-alcohol options for easy day drinking; and butchery Red Apron, which dishes up burgers, poutine platters, and charcuterie boards. Indoor and outdoor seating; takeout.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE