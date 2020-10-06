News & Politics

DC Government to Kids: No Trick-or-Treating As Usual This October

A set of guidelines for Halloween and Día de los Muertos suggests pandemic-era alternatives.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by leekris via iStock.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

We told you candy chutes were going to be a thing this year.

Ahead of fall celebrations like Halloween and Día de los Muertos, the DC government has released a set of guidelines outlining ways residents can celebrate safely amidst the pandemic. (This comes after the Centers for Disease Control designated traditions like trick-or-treating as high-risk.)

The local has designated several activities as high-risk, and they include many seasonal favorites: Indoor haunted houses, trick-or-treating and “trunk-or-treating,” bobbing for apples, hayrides with strangers, communal candy bowls, indoor parties, and attending Día de los Muertos festivities at crowded cemeteries.

Instead, it encourages celebrations such as decorating your house or an in-home altar, making masks, going on driving tours of Halloween decorations, and online gatherings or costume contests (just make sure to upload a pic to social using #HalloweenDC).

While DC says socially distanced trick-or-treating is a medium-risk activity, it suggests utilizing tools like a candy chute if you’re going to partake. Also good practices: don’t let kids grab candy from a bowl (use sanitized tongs if you’re personally distributing), don’t take any homemade treats, and run a sanitizing wipe over candy wrappers before allowing eating them.

Of course, gatherings of over 50 people are still prohibited, and people should social distance and regularly wash or sanitize their hands. And no, the DC government says—a Halloween mask is not the same as wearing a surgical mask.

Not on the list? City regulations regarding sexy coronavirus costumes.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE