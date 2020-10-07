Emily and Sean met as PhD students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. After sharing a cab home from a group outing, Sean paid the fare and Emily offered to buy him a drink sometime in return. They exchanged numbers and arranged a first date at a popular pub—where, they report, they shut the place down, chatting through last call. Five years later, Sean proposed on a crisp fall day while the two were picnicking at the Virginia Arboretum. Keep reading to learn more about their fall-inspired celebration, which was also featured in our latest issue.

The Fall-Inspired Wedding Details

For their intimate autumn wedding, they skipped the bridal parties and kept the guest list to 100. The Washington Monument played a key role as backdrop for the first look, outdoor ceremony, and courtyard cocktail hour. Guests moved inside the classic venue at DAR to find whimsical tree-inspired centerpieces, seasonal blooms, and DC-themed details at the reception. The couple named tables for DC neighborhoods and set chocolate-covered Oreos decorated with DC elements at each place. The seated, four-course dinner featured Shenandoah trout and ancho-crusted tenderloin paired with wines from the couple’s favorite vineyards, and the colorful cake included layers of pistachio with passionfruit filling and vanilla with coffee filling. Into the evening, guests danced to Brooklyn Bluegrass Collective as well as tunes from DJ Ian Lade, and nibbled on Krispy Kreme doughnuts and other late-night snacks. The newlyweds retreated to a mini-moon at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and are planning a honeymoon in New Zealand for next year.

Bride’s favorite detail

Autumnal wood accents and tree centerpieces—the bride’s favorite detail—punctuated the reception space at the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Details:

Photographer: Lisa Boggs Photography | Venue: DAR | Coordination: Etc. Coordinators | Florist: Sweet Root Village | Invitations: Just Paper & Tea | Caterer & Cake: Susan Gage Caterers | Hair & Makeup Artist: Georgetown Bride | Attire: Carolina Herrera, Carine’s Bridal Atelier (bride); Z Zegna, Saks Fifth Avenue (groom) | Lighting: Pike Productions | Favors: Capital Candy Jar

