Here’s When Fall Foliage Will Peak Around the DMV

Sweater weather is approaching, and with it the gorgeous fall foliage that almost makes the decreasing daylight and possible Seasonal Affective Disorder worth it. If you’re trying to plan a trip into the mountains or an autumnal photoshoot, smokymountains.com has you covered.

Their sliding peak foliage tracker predicts when the leaves will be their most colorful in any given area. While it looks like most of eastern West Virginia and western Maryland have already peaked, there’s still plenty to see:

Staunton: Weekend of October 12

Luray: Weekend of October 12

Winchester: Weekend of October 12

Rappahannock County: Weekend of October 19

Mount Vernon: Weekend of October 19

Charlottesville: Weekend of October 19.

Shenandoah National Park: Weekend of October 19.

Old Rag Mountain: Weekend of October 19

Harper’s Ferry: Weekend of October 26

Great Falls Park: Weekend of October 26

Frederick: Weekend of October 26

DC Arboretum: Weekend of October 26.

Rock Creek Park: Weekend of October 26.

