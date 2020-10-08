Here’s When Fall Foliage Will Peak Around the DMV

Sweater weather is approaching, and with it the gorgeous fall foliage that almost makes the decreasing daylight and possible Seasonal Affective Disorder worth it. If you’re trying to plan a trip into the mountains or an autumnal photoshoot, smokymountains.com has you covered.
Their sliding peak foliage tracker predicts when the leaves will be their most colorful in any given area. While it looks like most of eastern West Virginia and western Maryland have already peaked, there’s still plenty to see:
Staunton: Weekend of October 12
Luray: Weekend of October 12
Winchester: Weekend of October 12
Rappahannock County: Weekend of October 19
Mount Vernon: Weekend of October 19
Charlottesville: Weekend of October 19.
Shenandoah National Park: Weekend of October 19.
Old Rag Mountain: Weekend of October 19
Harper’s Ferry: Weekend of October 26
Great Falls Park: Weekend of October 26
Frederick: Weekend of October 26
DC Arboretum: Weekend of October 26.
Rock Creek Park: Weekend of October 26.