Of Course There Is Already Merch Commemorating the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head

Including a swatter from Team Biden.

Last night, the internet exploded when a fly sat untouched on Mike Pence’s head for two. Entire. Minutes. It was a fun little viral moment, and, because we need to squeeze the life out of any shrapnel of fun that comes our way, merch for the insect showed up almost immediately. Here’s a sampling:

Truth over Flies Flyswatter. $10 at store.joebiden.com

Truth over Flies Biden Harris T-Shirt. $20.99 at Etsy

 

Biden Harris Fly Yard Sign. $8 at Etsy

Lord of the Fly Flygate Shirt. $11.24 at Etsy

Fly on Mike Pence Sweatshirt. $32 at Etsy

Pence Fly Face Mask. $14.99 at Etsy

 

