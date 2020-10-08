Of Course There Is Already Merch Commemorating the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head

Last night, the internet exploded when a fly sat untouched on Mike Pence’s head for two. Entire. Minutes. It was a fun little viral moment, and, because we need to squeeze the life out of any shrapnel of fun that comes our way, merch for the insect showed up almost immediately. Here’s a sampling:
Truth over Flies Flyswatter. $10 at store.joebiden.com
Truth over Flies Biden Harris T-Shirt. $20.99 at Etsy
Biden Harris Fly Yard Sign. $8 at Etsy
Lord of the Fly Flygate Shirt. $11.24 at Etsy
Fly on Mike Pence Sweatshirt. $32 at Etsy
Pence Fly Face Mask. $14.99 at Etsy