Former Wizards Star Marcin Gortat is Selling His Arlington Home

Longtime Washington Wizards player Martin Gortat has put his Arlington house on the market. Gortat was the team’s starting center from 2013 until 2018, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He retired from the NBA in February. Since leaving Washington, he’s been using the Arlington house as a luxury rental property, according to listing agents Melinda Schnur and Jordan Stuart, both of Keller Williams.

Gortat bought the nearly 4,000-square-foot, French Provincial-style home as new construction in 2014 for $1,570,000. It’s now listed for $1,700,000. It has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and high ceilings—its seller is almost seven feet tall, after all. Gortat also had a Wizards logo installed on the floor of the two-car garage.

The full listing is available here.

