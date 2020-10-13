Ina Garten Talks a New Cookbook and a West Wing Reunion: Things to Do in Washington, October 13-15

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got Ina Garten, investigative journalism films, and a West Wing reunion.

Hear from massive-martini icon Ina Garten this week.

Here’s what you should check out this (short) week:

The Barefoot Contessa: Ina Garten will be talking about her new cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, with New York Times reporter Helene Cooper in a virtual event hosted by Sixth & I. I’m sure the recipes are great, but I’m ready to hear more about that giant martini she made in early pandemic times (watch the iconic video here). Oh, and did you know she used to flip houses in DC? Might make for some fun afternoon reading. Tuesday 10/13 at 7 PM; $40 (signed book included), buy tickets here.

For fans of Spotlight: Tune into some films about investigative journalism in the Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival and Symposium. In addition to the diverse lineup onscreen, you can listen to conversations with various speakers including Soledad O’Brien, Franklin Foer, filmmaker Ryan White, and more. Wednesday 10/14 through Sunday 10/18; individual screenings start at $15, find out more here.

Reality TV news: Ring the alarm—there are two contestants from DC on the new season of the Bachelorette. Read up on Jeremy and Jason here.

Fall guide: Find pumpkin cannons, corn mazes, cider doughnuts in our ultimate guide to pumpkin patches in the area.

Shopping: There’s a new pop-up shop at the Wharf where you can buy DC-themed clothing (like “202” t-shirts). Find out more here.

A reunion: There’s going to be a star-studded reunion of The West Wing, Aaron Sorkin’s beloved presidential TV series, on Thursday. See Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Sterling K. Brown and more in the episode with appearances from Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, too. Learn more here.

Something fun:

Ay, Benito.

Bad Bunny appeared on the cover of the New York Times magazine’s culture issue and the photo is *amazing.* It’s a close up of his bold horseshoe moustache, piercing eyes, and pretty nose rings. Carina del Valle Schorske wrote a powerful profile of the Puerto Rican rapper/singer/artist that goes beyond simply learning about who Benito is as a person; it’s a reflection on the linguistic importance of his success. After YHLQMDLG or Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana became the “highest-charting Spanish-language album of all time,” she writes, Bad Bunny “cracked ‘the gringo market’ (his words) without assimilating, without making the one concession that seemed unavoidable: his mother tongue.”

I know that many of my friends and family see themselves in Bad Bunny’s verses and activism, so I’m glad that more people might be introduced to tracks like “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Caro” (and shout out to those of you who’ve been listening since “Soy Peor”). The piece is a great exploration of Puerto Rican culture, identity, and language through the story of one super talented—and young!—musician. Online, the story is side-by-side with videos of Bad Bunny from a photoshoot, making for a beautiful and intimate experience as he looks at the camera while you scroll. Read it here.

Thanks for reading!

