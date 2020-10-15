6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Smithsonian’s Food History Weekend kicks off on Thursday, October 15 and runs until Saturday, October 17 with free virtual sessions focused on food justice — an especially pertinent topic during the pandemic. Learn about food workers’ rights, the enduring history of native foodways, the future of American beer, and more.

Carve a pumpkin and dive into caramel apples at Lawntoberfest on Saturday, October 17 at Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE), Union Market’s rooftop spot. Tickets cost $150 per table, with seatings of up to six people available from noon to 10 PM. The price tag also includes a soft pretzel picnic basket, six steins of beer, and access to the pop-up “pumpkin patch” to hand select the gourd you could turn into a pumpkin keg.

Peruse apple-spice kombucha and sustainable fashion made by women at Femme Fatale’s al fresco market (outside of 401 Massachusetts Ave., NW) on Saturday, October 17. The market, which runs from 2:30 to 5:30 PM, aims to provide a socially-distanced shopping experience.

Croon along with the Dave Matthews Band during its big-screen concert at the Bullpen (1201 Half St., SE) on Saturday, October 17. The show starts at 7:30 PM, and the $40 ticket covers unlimited beer buckets.

Pop-up collaborative Bar Kokeshi is serving six courses of Japanese comfort food at Mercy Me (1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW) on Sunday, October 18. Masako Morishita, the chef behind pop-up Otabe, is crafting the $75 tasting menu. It’ll feature crispy fried chicken and slow-cooked daikon with brie.

Old Town dining room Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria) is welcoming former Honeysuckle and Vidalia chef Hamilton Johnson into the kitchen for a pop-up dinner on Sunday, October 18. Dine on four courses for $89. The menu highlights cozy dishes like shrimp and grits and whiskey-caramel cream.

