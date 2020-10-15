Heroes of the Crisis: A 15-Year-Old Who Is Raising Funds for At-Risk Workers

This article is part of Washingtonian‘s feature “Heroes of the Crisis.” From medical professionals to social-justice activists to culinary stars, here are some of the people who have helped get us through these most challenging of times. Read about the 15 people making a difference during the pandemic here.

Mealy Cronin

Founder, Feed Our Fearless Frontline Fighters

How she’s helping:

The Alexandria 15-year-old has raised more than $8,000 on GoFundMe to buy meals for medical personnel, grocery-store employees, and other at-risk workers. “It provides a small token of my appreciation, and my family’s appreciation and pretty much everyone’s appreciation.”

Biggest win:

“Helping all these different people in my community who I wouldn’t have otherwise connected with.”

Hardest moment:

Coronavirus turned spring break at home—Mealy attends boarding school in Connecticut—into an unexpectedly long-term situation. This project helped her find “some sort of control over my life. I really found a purpose while I was home.”

What inspires her:

Having been president of a community-service club when she attended Annandale’s Westminster School. “That school was integral in making a strong foundation for my love of this area. It was really where I found my love of community service. They place a strong emphasis on community involvement and helping others.”

