5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s been a week of uncertainty — find some clarity with complimentary tarot readings at Cheesetique Shirlington (4024 Campbell Ave., Arlington) on Thursday, November 5 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. We may not know much about the future of our country, but at least you can forecast some gruyere and manchego to help soothe any existential dread.

Need something a little stronger than blue cheese while refreshing those election maps? Same. Cidery Anxo (711 Kennedy St NW; 300 Florida Ave., NW) is hosting a virtual cider tasting on Thursday, November 5 at 7 PM. The course features the wisdom of Anxo co-founder Sam Fitz and beverage historian Mike Stein, who will guide drinkers through a sampling of four varieties of ciders. The registration, $15, includes the drinks, which are available for pick up and delivery until 7 PM.

NoMa’s Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is sending off the season with Fall Fest starting on Friday, November 6 (the event runs through November 28). This weekend’s highlights include pop-up eateries from Chiko on Saturday, November 7 and Timber Pizza on Sunday, November 8, as well as wreath-making workshops and whiskey flights.

DMV Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, November 8 with a variety of specials at Black-owned businesses around DC. (The promotions run through Sunday, November 15). Deals vary by type of establishment. Full-service spots are offering a three-course prix-fixe menu; takeouts and cafes will have 15 percent discounts on food; and bars are providing a ten percent discount. Order delivery fried chicken from Queen Mother’s at Ghostline (2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW) or grab a cocktail at La Cosecha bar Serenata (1280 Fourth St., NE)—beverage director Andra “AJ” Johnson is a Black Restaurant Week co-founder.

Salvadoran/Mexican spot El Tamarindo (1785 Florida Ave., NW) is celebrating National Pupusa Day on Sunday, November 8 with pupusa packs for $36. The kits including the filling of your choice, salsas, and access to a how-to video for making the specialty at home.

Join the conversation!