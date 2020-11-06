Where to Go if You Want to Publicly Celebrate an Election Call

We’ve been biting our nails and clenching our jaws waiting for an official call on the 2020 presidential election. Once an announcement is made, you may want to release all that stress with some public dancing/yelling/crying/cheering. Here are some go-to spots around DC — just don’t forget to mask up.

The White House

Sure, the wrap-around fences makes it hard to get close, but the People’s House has been the center of both celebration and dissent all week. It’s a safe bet that the biggest crowds will gather here.

Black Lives Matter Plaza

The 16th Street stretch by the White House has become a magnet for community gatherings with a political message.

14th and U streets

The heart of DC’s Black Broadway was ground zero for revelers when Obama won in 2008, with celebrations that felt like a combined World Series and Stanley Cup win.

McPherson Square

ShutDown DC is teaming up with immigrant rights group CASA and DC progressive political group SPACEs in Action for a rally at 11:30 AM featuring festive go-go music and dance performances. Protect the Results Coalition will also be meeting at noon and marching to the White House. The rallies could easily transition into celebrations if a result is announced while they’re ongoing.

The Trump Hotel

Because there is no better place to gloat.

