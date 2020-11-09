Food

Where to Find Food and Drink Specials During DMV Black Restaurant Week

Several Black-owned businesses will offer dining deals through November 15.

Food truck Money Muscle BBQ is a participating restaurant. Photo courtesy of Money Muscle BBQ.
The third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, —which highlights food and drink specials at Black-owned businesses around DC—has begun. More than 70 restaurants are participating in the week founded by Serenata beverage director Andra “AJ” Johnson, chef Furard Tate, and GW hospitality professor Dr. Erinn Tucker. The specials run through November 15.

DMV Black Restaurant Week co-founders Furard Tate, Dr. Erinn Tucker, and Andra Johnson. Photo courtesy of DMV Black Restaurant Week.
The specials (which might include a discount or prix fixe menu) are ultimately in the hands of the restaurants bars, and cafes themselves—we recommend calling a spot before visiting.

Head to Shaw’s HalfSmoke (651 Florida Ave., NW) for a $35 three-course menu with pizzas and brownie sundaes (add on a Tito’s vodka cocktail pairings for an additional $30). All Set in Silver Spring (8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring) is also serving a $35 prix-fixe. The latter restaurant’s barbecue truck Money Muscle BBQ is also taking part, granting 15 percent off pickup and delivery orders. Comfort food spot KitchenCray is rotating daily specials at the H Street (1301 H St., NE) and Lanham (4601 Presidents Dr., Lanham) locations.

KitchenCray's fried chicken with French toast. Photograph by John Rorapaugh.
La Cosecha’s cocktail bar Serenata (1280 Fourth St., NE) is pouring happy hour deals from 3 PM to 7 PM, and the bar is one of many offering the official rum-and- lemongrass cocktail of the week, called “the Power of Collaboration.” The $16 pouch can also be found at several places, including Service Bar (926 U St., NW); Cafe Saint-Ex (1847 14th St., NW), and the Shaw branch of Roy Boys (2108 Eighth St., NW).

In addition to the dining promotions, weeks include a free virtual conference which will focus on restaurant strategies for tackling Covid. That runs from Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday November 14.

 

 

 

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

