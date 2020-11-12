5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

DMV Black Restaurant Week is currently underway, with specials at Black-owned businesses around DC. Head to cocktails bars like Serenata (1280 Fourth St., NE) and Service Bar (926 U St., NW) to try the official rum-and-lemongrass pouch cocktail of the week. The promotions run until Sunday, November 15.

Dupont Circle watering hole McClellan’s Retreat (2031 Florida Ave., NW) is celebrating its sixth birthday on Thursday, November 12 with drink deals both at the place and to-go. Sip an $8 old fashioned or snag a $30 bottle of the Civil War-inspired bar’s single-barrel bourbon, among other anniversary specials.

Thursday, November 12 is a big day for birthdays: Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is commemorating one year of business with an everything-for-$12 deal. Yes, that even includes pitchers of sangria and bottles of wine.

It’s pajama time 24/7 so keep wearing those jammies to the Bullpen for the Onesie Fest (1201 Half St., SE) on Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door and includes a beer and table games once you’re seated at a picnic table (four to six people maximum, depending on the table).

Pasta spot Thompson Italian and sandwich shop the Italian Store are teaming up for a virtual four-course feast with wine pairings on Sunday, November 15. Pick up the prepared meal of foccacia, orecchiette with mustard greens, braised lamb, and almond cake at the Italian Store (5837 Washington Blvd., Arlington) and then tune in at 5 PM for a Zoom pasta-making course lead by Thompson Italian chef Gabe Thompson. The $190 event features dinner for two and three bottles of wine (call 571-341-1080 to reserve a spot).

