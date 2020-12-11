Food

5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: khachapuri specials, a latke pop-up, and more.

Maryland Crab Dip Ajaruli at Georgian restaurant Tabla in Park View. Photo courtesy of Tabla
Starting on Thursday, December 10 Georgian restaurant Tabla (3227 Georgia Ave., NW) is offering $1 off a different khachapuri (cheese-stuffed bread) until December 23. The rotating special includes the traditional cheese-and-egg along with creative riffs like a Maryland crab dip version.
Downtown restaurant Cuba Libre (801 Ninth St., NW) is transitioning its warm-weather “streatery” into a set of outdoor camp fire pods with boozy winter drinks and s’mores starting on Friday, December 11. Each festively-decorated section fits up to six people; they’ll be available until January 6.

Latkes and labne are on the Hanukkah menu at Adams Morgan cocktail bar the Green Zone (2226 18th St., NW) on Sunday, December 13. The $30 dinner features fried treats — latkes, jelly doughnuts, and zucchini fritters — plus the option to add fried chicken for an additional $13. Reserve a table for a maximum of six people per table or order for takeout.

Past Tense yoga teacher and cooking instructor Nichole Ferrigno is teaching a 30 minute virtual yoga class on Sunday, December 13, followed by a 60 minute cooking class. Register in advance for the $30 course to receive a list of ingredients for this week’s recipe, West African sweet potato and peanut stew with kale salad.

Perhaps you’re already intimately familiar with Aquavit, the caraway-spiced Scandinavian spirit? Or maybe you’ve yet to be introduced to it. Get to know the drink during a guided tasting at Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW) in Shaw on Sunday, December 13 from 2 PM to 3 PM. The $60 ticket includes an Aquavit cocktail and samples of Danish and Swedish renditions of the spirit.

More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

