5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thursday, December 10 Georgian restaurant Starting onGeorgian restaurant Tabla (3227 Georgia Ave., NW) is offering $1 off a different khachapuri (cheese-stuffed bread) until December 23. The rotating special includes the traditional cheese-and-egg along with creative riffs like a Maryland crab dip version.

Friday, December 11. Each festively-decorated section fits up to six people; they’ll be available until January 6. Downtown restaurant Cuba Libre (801 Ninth St., NW) is transitioning its warm-weather “streatery” into a set of outdoor camp fire pods with boozy winter drinks and s’mores starting on. Each festively-decorated section fits up to six people; they’ll be available until January 6.

Latkes and labne are on the Hanukkah menu at Adams Morgan cocktail bar the Green Zone (2226 18th St., NW) on Sunday, December 13. The $30 dinner features fried treats — latkes, jelly doughnuts, and zucchini fritters — plus the option to add fried chicken for an additional $13. Reserve a table for a maximum of six people per table or order for takeout.

Past Tense yoga teacher and cooking instructor Nichole Ferrigno is teaching a 30 minute virtual yoga class on Sunday, December 13, followed by a 60 minute cooking class. Register in advance for the $30 course to receive a list of ingredients for this week’s recipe, West African sweet potato and peanut stew with kale salad.

Perhaps you’re already intimately familiar with Aquavit, the caraway-spiced Scandinavian spirit? Or maybe you’ve yet to be introduced to it. Get to know the drink during a guided tasting at Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW) in Shaw on Sunday, December 13 from 2 PM to 3 PM. The $60 ticket includes an Aquavit cocktail and samples of Danish and Swedish renditions of the spirit.

