Drinksgiving—aka Blackout Wednesday—Won’t Be The Same This Year

Restaurants and bars may be closing earlier than usual, but you can still order a cocktail to-go

Get bottled-up cocktails delivered from Show of Hands at the Roost. Photograph courtesy the Roost.

Thanksgiving Eve—aka Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving—is traditionally one of the biggest going-out nights of the year.

This year, though, friends and family likely aren’t coming to town to share a few drinks, and bars as we know them can’t operate like bars. In the past, the District has allowed places to keep serving drinks until 4 AM for holiday pre-gamers. Under the latest Covid restrictions, no alcohol sales are allowed on-site after 10 PM in DC and its suburbs. And in Virginia, the state-run liquor stores announced they will close at 6 PM on Nov. 25.  

If you still could use a cocktail, Washingtonian critic Ann Limpert offers some recommendations for the best takeout drinks. You can also opt for some outdoor day drinking at one of these new spots, including an Astroturf oasis atop Union Market or a beer garden in Capitol Hill. Gonna need a whole bottle? Pick up some wine at just-opened St. Vincent Wine in Park View or check out one of these three new locally made spirits. 

Alcohol carryout and delivery is permitted until midnight in DC.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

