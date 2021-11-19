Drinksgiving Is Back: These DC Bars Can Stay Open Until 4 AM on Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve, the pregame to turkey time known as “Drinksgiving,” returns this year after a pandemic hiatus. In observance of the imbibing holiday, DC’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration is once more permitting extended holiday hours, which allow participating bars to serve alcohol until 4 AM.

Some spots around DC are offering drink deals and programming for the night. Wunder Garten in NoMa is throwing its annual “tur-kegging” bash with a DJ and select drinks for $5. Petworth beer garden the Midlands is extending happy hour until midnight and offering a $5 discount on beer flights and wine bottles. Over in Bloomingdale, Boundary Stone will host its annual screening of rock doc The Last Waltz. And if you’re looking to jam out, go-go legends Rare Essence will be performing at City Winery in Ivy City.

Not every bar will make use of their extended hours, so be sure to check before going. Here’s a list of bars that can pour until daybreak:

