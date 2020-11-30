Comedy, Holiday Shopping, and Giving Tuesday: Things to Do in Washington, November 30-December 2

Hello hello!

We’ve got Giving Tuesday, comedy, and holiday shopping.

December is on our doorstep.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Giving Tuesday: Washingtonian worked with the Catalogue for Philanthropy Greater Washington to put together a list of 20 great local charities where you can make a difference this week.

For the laughs: Tune into a virtual Comedy Night for Immigrant Rights with Breaking Bad actor and comic Steven Michael Quezada (Agent Gomez) with the local organization Ayuda. Proceeds will go to the organization’s Helping Hands Campaign to support low-income immigrant communities in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Tuesday 12/1 at 7 PM; Suggested minimum donation is $10 (with Give-What-You-Can available), buy tickets here.

More holiday lights: Walk through various DC neighborhoods to see glittering displays of the DC Holiday Lights on main streets in a dozen spots including Eastern Market, Mount Pleasant, and the U Street corridor. District Bridges will also host a virtual scavenger hunt with prizes. Tuesday 12/1 through December 31; find out more here.

British drama: Hear author Philippa Gregory (the mind behind The Other Boleyn Girl) discuss her latest historical novel in a virtual Politics and Prose book event. Set in London, Venice and America in 1670, Dark Tides is the second installment of Gregory’s Fairmile series. Wednesday 12/2 at 4 PM; $28.99-$35.99 (book included), buy tickets here.

Food talk: Watch the panel discussion “Behind the Frontlines: Hunger and the Confluence of Conflict and COVID-19” from the United Nations’ World Food Program featuring speakers Valerie Guarnieri, Nicholas Kristof, Rima Fakih, and Barron Segar. In a conversation moderated by journalist Femi Oke, they’ll talk about the international challenges feeding people suffering from hunger in conflict zones including Yemen and Syria. Wednesday 12/2 at 12 PM; Free, register here.

Holiday shopping: If you’re ready to click on upcoming holiday gifts, explore Washingtonian’s gift guide for more than 60 ideas.

If you’re ready for Christmas: Have you cut down your own Christmas tree? If you’re interested in a little day trip adventure, we’ve got suggestions on great tree farms that are a short drive away.

A vibe check:

I hope you had a restful and safe holiday! I had a lovely small turkey-less evening that involved me totally botching my pumpkin pie attempt. No matter—I later redeemed myself by proving I could boil water for the butternut squash ravioli and I soothed my slightly bruised ego with a hot toddy. Besides spending the week inhaling amazing food, I also took time to repot my monstera plant, start Akwaeke Emezi’s The Death of Vivek Oji, and catch up on The Crown. I mostly abandoned the royal family drama after what I thought was a sleepy third season, but I came back for Princess Diana and it didn’t disappoint. The dresses, fascinators, and hilarious palace faux pas are fun and the Diana-Charles-Camilla triangle is enough to keep me binging.

I’ve also been psyched about the crazy amount of new music we’ve seen drop in the past few weeks, including Megan Thee Stallion’s fierce Good News and Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo, which is his third album (!) this year. I’m in awe of Meg’s explosive and exacting lyrics (as usual) and I’m really enjoying Benito’s emo-rock-urbano focus. What did you get up to during the holiday? What are you most looking forward to as we get into December? Let me know!

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

Join the conversation!