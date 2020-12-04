We All Deserve a Fantastic Cookie on National Cookie Day and This Is the One to Get

Has there ever been a year in which we needed a day devoted to cookies more than this one? Friday is National Cookie Day, which means it’s practically unpatriotic to not gorge yourself on sugary circles of goodness. And if you’re going to commemorate the holiday, it’s worth seeking out a treat that celebrates the cookie in its most glorious form.

Our suggestion: Georgetown’s Baked and Wired (1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW). It may be best known for its line-drawing cupcakes, but the bakery also makes one heck of a cookie. Available by the dozen for pick-up and delivery, the buttery treats come in classic flavors like crispy chocolate chip or creative renditions such as coconut macaroon. Cookies can also be turned into sandwiches, bound together by the cupcakery’s buttercream and frosting.

But DC is full of other great sweet shops, so there are plenty of options to celebrate the holiday. Captain Cookie and the Milkman has locations in Brookland, Eastern Market, and Foggy Bottom, so you can snag a freshly-baked snickerdoodle across the city. Chocolate-lovers can hit up Tico (1926 14th St., NW), where pastry chef Alex Levin slings a triple chocolate chunk cookie. Newcomer Levain (3131 M St., NW)—another Georgetown confectioner—offers craggy, cake-like cookies. Or you could always just grab a bag of Oreos from the Safeway. We won’t judge.

