The Rosslyn Holiday Inn Will Be Imploded This Weekend. But Don’t Try to Watch.

The former Rosslyn Holiday Inn will be imploded on Sunday at 8 AM, which sounds like quite a spectacle to behold. Alas, Arlington County is cautioning people to steer clear of the site.

Police will block off roads around the demolition area starting at 6:30 AM. The “exclusion zone” includes Gateway Park, according to the county, in case you were considering strolling through. In short, per a county press release: “There are no good viewing areas available to the public.” For those itching to witness the hotel’s collapse, officials recommend watching local news coverage.

Located at 1900 Fort Myer Dr., the 18-story hotel first opened in 1972. It’s getting leveled to make way for a mixed-use development. Sunday closures include the Key Bridge and I-66. You can see the full list of road closures here.

