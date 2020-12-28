Here Are Some of the Local Fitness and Wellness Spots We Said Goodbye to in 2020



2020 has been an incredibly tough year for a swath of industries, one of them being the world of fitness studios. With Covid numbers on the rise, many longtime studio devotees no longer feel safe going to class. Or perhaps they can’t even go to class: Last month, DC restricted indoor group fitness.

Several local groups have pivoted to stay afloat, either offering an open-gym format to remain operating or creating an open-air studio.

Some local spots, however, sadly weren’t able to make it through this year. We rounded up some popular studios that we said goodbye to in 2020. Don’t see your former favorite spot listed? Send a message to mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Election Cycle

In November, the H Street cycling studio announced that it would close permanently. The group opened the day after the 2017 inauguration, and had been hosting outdoor rides during the pandemic. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Kathleen Rice had both been spotted there.

Downtown Boxing Club

The boxing club opened in 1999 and bounced around different locations before settling in Northeast. It officially closed this year. In the era of boutique boxing workouts like Nuboxx and Rumble, it was singled out as one of the few old-school boxing gyms left in DC.

Realignment Studio

This Capitol Hill yoga studio was on track for a good 2020—until the pandemic hit. In September, owner Alyson Shade announced that the studio would close, and hosted the last class at the end of October. Shade is now leading yoga and mediation classes, self-care coaching, and energy work sessions on her own.

Flywheel

Okay, so this was technically a national chain, but the two DC locations—one in Dupont Circle, one in City Center—were popular with cycling fans. The cycling group officially closed all locations in September after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Flywheel was founded in 2010 and had 42 spots across the country.

The Dailey Method

The U Street franchise of the national barre and cycle brand opened in 2016. However, after struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, the DC location closed in November. The group continues to operate locations elsewhere in the country.

Recharj

The downtown meditation and power nap spot—whose owner, David Turissini, made an appearance on Shark Tank in 2018—closed in September. While it will no longer be hosting classes virtually, the group announced on its Instagram that it will continue to offer corporate programs.

Take Five Meditation

The Dupont Circle meditation studio officially closed in May, after suspending in-person classes starting in March. The spot originally opened in 2017.

