Johanna and Romin’s chic wedding not only included must-see decor, but also great music. The latter was a no brainer for the groom, who is the the owner and DJ for the popular DMV-area entertainment company Zandi Entertainment. It was also his taste in music, specifically Frank Sinatra, which made Johanna fall for him the first night they met.

The big day started with the couple getting ready at their scenic Loudon County venue, Lansdowne Resort & Spa where they also had their first look before heading to their ceremony at St. Veronica Catholic Church. Following “I dos” the newlyweds invited their guests back to the resort to celebrate with a sit-down reception and dance party. Signature drinks included a fresh made mango mojito called Havana Johanna after the bride and dinner featured a plated four-course meal with two entrees to choose from, including a grilled petite filet mignon and a marinated and roasted Atlantic salmon. The night ended with everyone taking to the dance floor to bust as move as well as the cutting of a trio chocolate ganache, raspberry almond financier, lemon cheesecake—yum! Food as well as music for dancing were at the top of their priority list, says Johanna. Check out their chic wedding below to see more details.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details:

Photographer: Wolfcrest Photography | Venue & Caterer: Lansdowne Resort & Spa | Planning & Design: ARJ Productions | Florist: J. Morris Flowers | Invitations: Curious Fox Press | Signage: Leah Letters | Hair Stylist: Gina Arroyo | Makeup Artist: Beauty by Alby | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss | Music/Entertainment: Jason Jani of SCE Event Group | Pianist: Sean Mahon | Percussionist: Bobby Bongo | Transportation: Point to Point Limousines

Join the conversation!