February 2021: Great Neighborhood Restaurants

Great Neighborhood Restaurants

These 60-plus spots make the city a better place not just to eat but to live. We love them for the comforting food, sure. But also for things that are easy to overlook—a generous welcome, time-tested reliability, a sense of belonging. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, and Jessica Sidman.

FEATURES

Abby Phillip Did That

The 32-year-old Washington native’s election coverage on CNN—and her viral “Black women did that” monologue—made her a household name. Where does she go from here? By Mimi Montgomery.

Get. It. Done.

A survivalist guide to work life in pandemic DC—including how we’re adapting, disinfecting, coping, and (occasionally) thriving. By Kristen Hinman, Margaret Kates, and Mimi Montgomery

Last summer, an African-history professor at GW made a shocking confession: Though she’d spent years pretending to be Black and Latina, she was in fact a white woman from suburban Kansas City. Why did she live the lie—and how did she get away with it? By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Mob Security: As our nation’s capital, DC will always welcome visitors from around the country. What happens if we also have to fear them? By Luke Mullins.

Piece Offering: A fast-growing company’s inclusive puzzles. By Jacqueline Tynes.

A Different Glass Ceiling: Shelley Moore Capito’s husband, Charlie, will be the first male president of a club for congressional spouses. By Jane Recker.

Strange Brew: A federal-flack-turned-musician is earning national acclaim for his debut album. By Jane Recker.

The King and I: The strange story of Elvis’s meeting with Nixon. By Rosa Cartagena.

Big Picture: Inside the Smithsonian’s murder-hornet room. By Rosa Cartagena.

IQ

Interview: Georgetown scientist Sarah Stewart Johnson is looking for life on Mars. Interview by Rob Brunner.

Curios: How a guy in Nova Scotia stumbled onto an intriguing mystery involving the FDR White House. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE & HEALTH

The Eyes Have It: Ways to perk up the only feature visible above your mask. Plus: advice on taking care of your eyes, which are under a lot of strain during Covid. By Sherri Dalphonse and Jacqueline Tynes.

Ask an Expert: The fitness tracker that a cardiologist uses. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Double Whammy: Going through a pandemic is tough enough. Now imagine going through it while also getting treated for cancer. By Mimi Montgomery.

Summer, Saved: In-person summer camps will probably be open this year—but with key changes. By Sherri Dalphonse.

HOME

More Is More: Introducing millennial maximal-ism, the trend that embraces groovy ’70s grandma chic. By Mimi Montgomery.

Our Pets, Post-Pandemic: Preparing animals for a return to life without you at home 24-7. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

How Switzerland’s ambassador became a devoted birdwatcher. As told to Andrew Beaujon.